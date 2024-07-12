B.C. campfire ban to begin for almost entire province as 150 wildfires burn

Send this page to someone via email

A provincewide campfire ban will be in effect starting at noon Friday

The BC Wildfire Service said with the increased number of wildfires, and increased risk of new fire starts, the complete ban is necessary.

The campfire ban is to try and mitigate as many human-caused wildfires as possible.

In addition to campfires not being allowed, the ban includes fireworks, sky lanterns, binary exploding targets, burn barrels and air curtain burners.

These prohibitions apply to all public and private land unless specified otherwise, according to the B.C. government; for example, in a local government bylaw.

Due to its unique ecosystem and climate, Haida Gwaii is exempt from the fire ban.

“Much of B.C. has seen very hot, and sometimes record-breaking, temperatures over the past week, prompting Environment Canada to issue heat warnings for many regions,” B.C. Ministry of Forests staff said in a release.

“While heat warnings have been lifted in some areas, the hot weather is predicted to continue for parts of the province, combined with the risk of high winds and lightning.”

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, use the BC Wildfire Service mobile app or call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free.

Anyone found to be in contravention of the fire ban could be issued a ticket for $1,150 and could be required to pay a penalty of up to $10,000. If convicted in court, a person could be fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in prison.

According to the BC Wildfire Service dashboard, there are 150 wildfires currently burning around the province.

B.C. Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma said the province has a full contingent of firefighters ready to go.

“We currently have access to our full complement of our firefighting personnel of more than 2,000 people, with 500 deployed in the ground,” she said.

“And we are proactively working to secure out-of-province resources.”

Ma said anyone who lives in a place where wildfire could happen needs to stay prepared.

“My message to people and communities across the province is to be prepared. Be prepared but know that you don’t have to go it alone,” Ma said.

“The brave men and women of the B.C. Wildfire Service put everything on the line to fight fires.”

The service adds that its personnel are constantly monitoring and assessing conditions, and resources are deployed to areas of highest risk.

Dozens of heat records have fallen in the past few days across the province.

