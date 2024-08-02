Police hunt for 4-door sedan after ‘targeted’ Markham shooting

Police to the north of Toronto say they are searching for a black, four-door sedan with tinted windows after shots were fired and a man died on Thursday afternoon.
York Regional Police said they were called to a home around Cottsmore Crescent and Harvest Moon Drive in Markham just before 3 p.m. after several shots were heard.
At the address, officers found a 50-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said he was taken to a trauma centre, where he was pronounced dead.
The victim was identified as Chenguang Li, also from Markham.
Police said they believed the shooting was targeted and are searching for a black Acura, four-door sedan with tinted windows that was seen leaving the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police’s homicide unit.
