Crime

Police hunt for 4-door sedan after ‘targeted’ Markham shooting

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 2, 2024 5:53 pm
1 min read
Police to the north of Toronto say they are searching for a black, four-door sedan with tinted windows after shots were fired and a man died on Thursday afternoon.

York Regional Police said they were called to a home around Cottsmore Crescent and Harvest Moon Drive in Markham just before 3 p.m. after several shots were heard.

At the address, officers found a 50-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said he was taken to a trauma centre, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as Chenguang Li, also from Markham.

Police said they believed the shooting was targeted and are searching for a black Acura, four-door sedan with tinted windows that was seen leaving the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police’s homicide unit.

