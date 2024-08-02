Video of people dancing with guns in Surrey leads to weapons seizure

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP in Surrey, B.C., said they seized “several” firearms after a video circulated online showing people dancing with guns.

In a media release, police said they learned of the video, which was allegedly filmed in Surrey, on Thursday.

Mounties identified the home where they believed the video was recorded and seized the weapons around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

”We understand this incident was extremely alarming to the community at large,” Surrey RCMP community services officer Supt. Harm Dosange said.

“Public safety is our top priority and our officers worked quickly to seize the firearms in question.”

Police said they were still working to identify the people in the video.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.