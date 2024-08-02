Menu

Crime

Video of people dancing with guns in Surrey leads to weapons seizure

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 2, 2024 3:57 pm
1 min read
Surrey RCMP says this video led them to seize several guns. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP says this video led them to seize several guns. Credit: @SitaVoice/X
RCMP in Surrey, B.C., said they seized “several” firearms after a video circulated online showing people dancing with guns.

In a media release, police said they learned of the video, which was allegedly filmed in Surrey, on Thursday.

Mounties identified the home where they believed the video was recorded and seized the weapons around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

”We understand this incident was extremely alarming to the community at large,” Surrey RCMP community services officer Supt. Harm Dosange said.

“Public safety is our top priority and our officers worked quickly to seize the firearms in question.”

Police said they were still working to identify the people in the video.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

