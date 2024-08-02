Lefty pitcher Ryan Yarbrough reports to Blue Jays

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – Left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough has reported to the Toronto Blue Jays and will be active Friday against the New York Yankees.

The Blue Jays acquired the reliever from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday for outfielder Kevin Kiermaier.

The move comes after RHP Paolo Espino was returned to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Yarbrough is 4-2 with a 3.74 ERA and one save in 67.1 MLB innings this season.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The 32-year-old has played for the Tampa Bay Rays and Kansas City Royals.

Toronto (50-59) opens a three-game series against New York (65-45) at Yankee Stadium.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2024.