College student, 20, falls to his death at the Grand Canyon

A 20-year-old college student fell 400 feet to his death at Grand Canyon National Park on Wednesday, authorities said.

Park rangers received a report that a visitor fell from the Grand Canyon’s rim about 400 metres west of Pipe Creek Overlook, a scenic lookout with expansive views of the canyon. Rangers immediately rushed to the scene and found the body of Abel Joseph Mejia. He had fallen the equivalent of 37 stories into the canyon.

A photo provided by the National Park Service shows rangers using a rope and pulley system to recover Mejia’s body.

View image in full screen Photo showing park rangers recovering the body of 20-year-old college student Abel Joseph Mejia, after he fell to his death on Wednesday. National Park Service

Mejia was near the edge of the rim when he suffered an accidental fall, the National Park Service said. The incident is still under investigation, however, led by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Park officials urge visitors to stay at least two metres away from the edge of the rim when visiting the Grand Canyon. Tourist should also stay on designated trails and behind railings and fences at overlooks.

Indiana Bible College identified Mejia as one of its students in a tribute posted to Instagram on Thursday.

“Abel lost his life yesterday in an accident while visiting the Grand Canyon. He was known for his warm smile and gentle spirit, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who knew him,” the university wrote.

“Let us all join together in prayer for the entire Mejia family during this difficult time. May God bring comfort and peace to all who are grieving.”

Turning Point Pentecostal Church revealed that Mejia was on a mission trip when he fell to his death. The church is gathering donations for the Mejia family.

According to National Park Service data, there were 205 fatal falls across the entire park system from 2014 to 2019. Fourteen of those deaths happened at Grand Canyon National Park. On average, about 34 people die from falls in national parks each year.

Four people who fell to their deaths at the Grand Canyon were taking photos when they died, according to the data, making photography one of the most lethal recreational activities in the park.

Across the entire park system, driving is the number one cause of death.