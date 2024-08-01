‘The stench was overwhelming’: 43 German shepherds saved from B.C. breeder

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of German shepherd dogs found living in deplorable conditions have been taken into custody by the BCSPCA.

There were 31 adult German shepherds and 12 puppies living in “urine-soaked” kennels on a property southeast of Prince George when BCSPCA officials went to rescue them.

“The plywood floors in their outdoor kennels were soaked with urine and there were piles of feces,” Marcie Moriarty, the BC SPCA’s chief of protection and outreach services, said in a press release.

“The stench was overwhelming.”

Moriarty said the dogs were circling and weaving inside their kennels and bashing their muzzles into the walls, which are sure signs of distress.

“When our animal protection officers entered their kennels, the dogs were so paralyzed with fear that some just cowered in the back corner, staring into the wall,” Moriarty said.

“It was heartbreaking.”

The dogs were also very underweight with body condition scores ranging from one to three out of nine. An ideal score would be five.

The 12 puppies range in age from approximately one week to nine months old.

The youngest puppies were found with their mother in a dark basement in the house in a plastic pool with only paper towels for bedding. Another mother and her pups were being housed in a confined space with ammonia levels so high it was physically uncomfortable for the animal protection officers.

Most of the older dogs are suffering from stiff, arthritic joints, and damaged teeth and some have painful stomach issues or visible wounds.

The dogs are being assessed at the BC SPCA’s North Cariboo animal centre.