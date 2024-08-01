Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘The stench was overwhelming’: 43 German shepherds saved from B.C. breeder

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 1, 2024 6:05 pm
1 min read
There were 31 adult German shepherds and 12 puppies living in "urine-soaked" kennels on a property southeast of Prince George when BCSPCA officials went to rescue them. View image in full screen
There were 31 adult German shepherds and 12 puppies living in "urine-soaked" kennels on a property southeast of Prince George when BCSPCA officials went to rescue them. CONTRIBUTED: BCSPCA
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Dozens of German shepherd dogs found living in deplorable conditions have been taken into custody by the BCSPCA.

There were 31 adult German shepherds and 12 puppies living in “urine-soaked” kennels on a property southeast of Prince George when BCSPCA officials went to rescue them.

“The plywood floors in their outdoor kennels were soaked with urine and there were piles of feces,” Marcie Moriarty, the BC SPCA’s chief of protection and outreach services, said in a press release.

“The stench was overwhelming.”

Click to play video: 'Breeder shutdowns leading to influx of dogs: BCSPCA'
Breeder shutdowns leading to influx of dogs: BCSPCA

Moriarty said the dogs were circling and weaving inside their kennels and bashing their muzzles into the walls, which are sure signs of distress.

Story continues below advertisement

“When our animal protection officers entered their kennels, the dogs were so paralyzed with fear that some just cowered in the back corner, staring into the wall,” Moriarty said.

Trending Now
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It was heartbreaking.”

The dogs were also very underweight with body condition scores ranging from one to three out of nine. An ideal score would be five.

The 12 puppies range in age from approximately one week to nine months old.

The youngest puppies were found with their mother in a dark basement in the house in a plastic pool with only paper towels for bedding. Another mother and her pups were being housed in a confined space with ammonia levels so high it was physically uncomfortable for the animal protection officers.

Most of the older dogs are suffering from stiff, arthritic joints, and damaged teeth and some have painful stomach issues or visible wounds.

The dogs are being assessed at the BC SPCA’s North Cariboo animal centre.

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices