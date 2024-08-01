Thousands of Quebec hotel workers could go on 24-hour strike next week

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of hotel workers in Montreal, Quebec City and Sherbrooke, Que., could go on a 24-hour strike next Thursday, according to their union.

The announcement from the Confédération des syndicats nationaux follows a wave of smaller surprise strikes, including a 36-hour strike at two Montreal hotels that saw 400 workers walk off the job today.

The union, which represents 30 Quebec hotels and more than 3,500 workers, says a larger strike is necessary on Aug. 8 because not enough progress has been made in negotiations with the hotel industry.

Hotel workers have seven principal demands, including a 36 per cent pay raise over four years and an end to the use of employment agencies.

Last Sunday, 1,000 workers from three well-known Montreal hotels launched a surprise strike lasting 24 hours.

Employees at half of the 30 hotels involved in the negotiations have voted in favour of a strike mandate for walkouts totalling 120 hours.