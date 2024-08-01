Surrey lululemon store hit by thieves in smash-and-grab

Send this page to someone via email

Cleanup is underway at a South Surrey business after a smash-and-grab on Thursday morning.

The lululemon store at Morgan Crossing is behind police tape and RCMP confirmed they were called to a break-and-enter around 5 a.m.

A vehicle was used to gain entry to the store and the front entrance was badly damaged.

RCMP officers are not commenting on what was stolen as the investigation is in its early stages.

No suspects or vehicle descriptions have been shared at this time.

The theft has raised concerns in the area, however, with residents and business owners telling Global News that this is nothing new.

John Gulerian owns a nearby jewelry store and told Global News that they have been hit multiple times by thieves over the years.

He said sometimes the thieves took everything and then on one occasion they didn’t have much stock so they broke display cases, doors and windows.

“The financial (impact) is something that comes and goes,” Gulerian said, “but the emotional things and the spiritual things, they stay with you, like a nightmare, every time.”

He said when he heard about lululemon being targeted on Thursday morning, all those feelings came flooding back.

No one was arrested in connection with any of the thefts, Gulerian said, and after some time he was informed by RCMP that the files were closed due to a lack of evidence.

“We are hopeless,” he said. “We can’t do anything.”