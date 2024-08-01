SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Jasper wildfire: Officials to provide update from Hinton Thursday afternoon

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted August 1, 2024 12:59 pm
2 min read
Jasper wildfire transforms neighbouring towns stepping up to assist
WATCH ABOVE: The impact of the Jasper wildfire is also transforming neighbouring communities, like Hinton. The town’s population has swelled as it becomes a temporary home for evacuees and fire responders. Morgan Black reports.
Federal, provincial and municipal leaders are scheduled to provide an update on the Jasper wildfire situation Thursday afternoon.

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada Steven Guilbeault; Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages Canada Randy Boissonnault; Minister of Forestry, Parks and Tourism Todd Loewen; Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services Jason Nixon and Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland are all scheduled to speak at a media availability in Hinton at 2:15 p.m. MT.

Global News plans to livestream the update in this story post.

The update comes as increased wildfire activity is anticipated in the area in the days ahead, with warmer, drier weather conditions on the way.

“Extreme fire behaviour may begin as soon as tomorrow,” Jasper National Park said in an update Wednesday night.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
“Jasper residents should be aware of the possibility of intense fire and spread. Our top priority remains protecting the community and critical infrastructure and every effort will be made to prevent further impacts from the fire.”

Jasper wildfire: How did mountain pine beetles play a role?
Highway 16 through Jasper National Park reopened to commercial traffic at 5 a.m. Thursday. For now, commercial trucks, tractors and trailers with a registered gross vehicle weight exceeding 11,794 kilograms can use the highway during the following time periods:

  • 5 a.m. – 7 a.m. MT
  • 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. MT
  • 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. MT

The Jasper wildfire — dubbed the Jasper wildfire complex — remains out of control at about 32,000 hectares in size.

For the latest information on which areas in Alberta are under an evacuation alert or order due to a wildfire, visit the Alberta Emergency Alert website

For the latest information on the wildfire status and danger across the province, visit the Alberta Wildfire website

The latest information on fire advisories, restrictions and bans across the province can be found on the Alberta fire bans website

