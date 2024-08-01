Menu

Politics

Labour leaders endorse NDP candidate, including the Conservative candidate’s manager

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 1, 2024 12:20 pm
1 min read
Over a dozen labour leaders have endorsed the NDP candidate in an upcoming federal byelection in Winnipeg, including the business manager for the union the Conservative candidate belongs to. A voter casts their ballot in the advance polls, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Chambly, Que. View image in full screen
More a dozen labour leaders are endorsing the NDP candidate in an upcoming federal byelection in Winnipeg, including the business manager of the Conservative candidate’s own union.

The endorsements are part of the New Democrats’ efforts to maintain their stronghold in the riding of Elmwood-Transcona, where the parties are vying for support from union workers.

The Conservative candidate Colin Reynolds has campaigned on the idea that the NDP does not represent union workers like him.

The NDP candidate Leila Dance received endorsements today from the Canadian Labour Congress, Manitoba Federation of Labour, and the Winnipeg Labour Council.

Among those throwing their support behind the NDP is Dave McPhail, the business manager of the electrical worker union IBEW Local 2085, of which Reynolds says he is a proud member.

The Conservative party didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

