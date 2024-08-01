More airlines are cancelling flights to Israel amid rising tensions

Send this page to someone via email

Amid ongoing tensions in Israel, more airlines are cancelling flights, with some offering travel credits or refunds as a result.

Some of the cancellations come amid concerns by diplomats that an escalation into all-out regional war could occur after recent Israeli strikes that military officials say killed senior Hamas leaders, and fears of violent retaliation.

In emails to Global News, Delta Air Lines and United confirmed they had paused flights to Tel Aviv for security reasons.

United said the suspension began Wednesday night with its Newark Liberty to Tel Aviv service and it was evaluating its next steps and would continue to closely monitor the situation and “make decisions on resuming service with a focus on the safety of our customers and crews.”

Delta said it was also monitoring the situation and in a news release noted its flights had been paused through to Aug. 2, with all sales suspended to that date.

Customers impacted would receive notifications about the change. However, it added that flights through its partner airlines Air France and EL AL Israel Airlines would remain bookable through Delta’s website “when available.”

The airline added that a travel waiver had been issued for customers who booked travel to or from Tel Aviv with Delta before Aug. 14.

While Delta and United recently made cancellations, Air Canada suspended its flights weeks ago.

On July 11, Air Canada suspended its scheduled flights to Tel Aviv until mid-October, with the next flight from Toronto taking off Oct. 15 and from Montreal not until summer 2025.

The airline said in a news release those impacted for flights up until Aug. 5 will be able to rebook to alternative flights or receive a travel credit or refund. However, it adds if tickets were purchased through a travel agency they must be contacted.

When the conflict between Israel and Hamas erupted following the deadly Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, several major airlines suspended flights in and out of Israel. Since then, some airlines have resumed travel while others, like American Airlines, have not.

In fact, in its most recent update as of July 19, American continued its pause on flights and advised change fees would be waived if a ticket had been bought by Feb. 11 and if they are scheduled to fly between Oct. 7 and Oct. 28. The fee also can be waived if able to travel between Oct. 26 and Nov. 24 or even cancel the trip and request a refund.

Virgin Airlines also has kept their flights paused, with the airline in February saying the suspension will remain until and including Sept. 4, 2024.

— with files from The Associated Press