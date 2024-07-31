Two people killed in motorcycle collision with cow: Sask. RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating a fatal crash in which a motorcycle collided with a cow, leaving two people dead.

On Tuesday around 10:30 p.m., Wadena RCMP responded to the collision on Highway #35 near Hendon, Sask.

RCMP say a motorcycle collided with a cow on the road. The driver and the passenger of the motorcycle were declared dead at the scene.

They have been identified as a 45-year-old male from Spalding, Sask., and 51-year-old female from Acherwill, Sask. Their families have been notified.

RCMP continue to investigate the collision.