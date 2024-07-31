Okanagan farmers pleading for provincial help in wake of BC Tree Fruits closure

Send this page to someone via email

The Okanagan Valley is known for producing fruit.

It’s been a struggle for farmers recently, however, due to environmental factors.

Factor in BC Tree Fruits’ surprising announcement last week that it was closing, and that endeavour is now tougher than ever.

With BC Tree Fruits no longer accepting local fruit, area farmers are now under pressure to find new ways to get their products to market.

“We have to help our farmers today,” said Amarjit Singhlalli, an Okanagan orchardist and a former BC Tree Fruits board member. “Otherwise, we’re going to lose our small family farms.”

Chiming in was politician Kevin Falcon, leader of the BC United Party.

“These are highly technologically advanced facilities that are going to disappear, putting farmers in a position where many will lose their farms,” Falcon said.

BC Tree Fruits had been in operation since 1936. In a letter, the cooperative said that low estimated fruit yields and difficult financial conditions were the main factors in its decision to close.

However, conflict has been brewing for some time between BC Tree Fruits and farmers. Those issues came to a boiling point last year when growers requested changes to the cooperative.

“They had been asking for changes to come,” Singhlalli told Global News.

“So, they basically said ‘You know what? We’re not giving you our estimates.’ And the board said ‘OK, we’re going to take our ball and go home.’”

Many growers are now pushing for government support, though Agriculture Minister Pam Alexis says the province can only do so much when it comes to the co-op.

In a statement, the minister told Global News that while the province has no authority to take over the board at this time, ministry staff are consulting with growers to find other options to get their fruit to market.

Singhlalli says options are limited and “there is no capacity for packers in the valley to pack 60,000 tons.”

With few resources available to pack their fruit, Singhlalli says some growers may be forced to abandon their crops at the height of the growing season.

Singhlalli says farmers want their losses covered by crop insurance, adding, “There is a lot of stuff to do in the background.”