Mortar launcher, grenades found after stolen truck tracked to rural property north of Calgary

The Canadian Armed Forces were called in to help police after an arsenal of weapons, including military equipment, was found when a stolen truck was ditched in a rural area north of Calgary.
It all started when a truck was reported stolen from the Innisfail area on Thursday, July 25.
The owner of the Chevrolet Silverado worked with RCMP and with the help of the truck’s OnStar GPS, police were able to track the stolen pickup to a rural property on Range Road 25 in Mountain View County.
There, Olds RCMP searched the property and found:
• The stolen 2018 Chevrolet Silverado
• Three bolt-action rifles
• Eight air pistols and BB guns
• Air rifle
• Mortar launcher
• Three white phosphorous grenades
• A dozen 7.62 mm round magazines
• Bandolier loaded with 7.62 mm ammunition
• A box filled with miscellaneous military equipment, including tarps and helmets that were previously reported stolen out of Lacombe County
RCMP said a Canadian Forces explosive ordnance disposal team (bomb squad) was dispatched the following day and helped to disposal of the white phosphorus grenades.
Police have yet to identify a suspect.
If anyone has any information, they’re asked to call the Olds RCMP Detachment at 403-556-3323.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit their tip online.
