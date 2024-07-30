Menu

Crime

Mortar launcher, grenades found after stolen truck tracked to rural property north of Calgary

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted July 30, 2024 8:42 pm
1 min read
Guns, ammunition and and military equipment seized from a property in Mountain View County on July 25, 2024. View image in full screen
Guns, ammunition and and military equipment seized from a property in Mountain View County on July 25, 2024. Alberta RCMP
The Canadian Armed Forces were called in to help police after an arsenal of weapons, including military equipment, was found when a stolen truck was ditched in a rural area north of Calgary.

It all started when a truck was reported stolen from the Innisfail area on Thursday, July 25.

The owner of the Chevrolet Silverado worked with RCMP and with the help of the truck’s OnStar GPS, police were able to track the stolen pickup to a rural property on Range Road 25 in Mountain View County.

White phosphorous grenades seized from a property in Mountain View County on July 25, 2024.
White phosphorous grenades seized from a property in Mountain View County on July 25, 2024. Alberta RCMP

There, Olds RCMP searched the property and found:

• The stolen 2018 Chevrolet Silverado
• Three bolt-action rifles
• Eight air pistols and BB guns
• Air rifle
• Mortar launcher
• Three white phosphorous grenades
• A dozen 7.62 mm round magazines
• Bandolier loaded with 7.62 mm ammunition
• A box filled with miscellaneous military equipment, including tarps and helmets that were previously reported stolen out of Lacombe County

Guns, ammunition and and military equipment seized from a property in Mountain View County on July 25, 2024. View image in full screen
Guns, ammunition and and military equipment seized from a property in Mountain View County on July 25, 2024. Alberta RCMP
RCMP said a Canadian Forces explosive ordnance disposal team (bomb squad) was dispatched the following day and helped to disposal of the white phosphorus grenades.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police have yet to identify a suspect.

If anyone has any information, they’re asked to call the Olds RCMP Detachment at 403-556-3323.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit their tip online.

