Winnipeg Sea Bears lose forward David Muenkat ahead of playoffs

The Winnipeg Sea Bears have lost one of their key contributors right before the start of the playoffs for the second year in a row.

The Sea Bears announced forward David Muenkat has left the team to rejoin the Fraport Skyliners of the top German league.

Nicknamed Deebo, Muenkat joined the Sea Bears this year after helping the Skyliners to regain their position in the league after previously being relegated.

In 17 games this season with Winnipeg, he averaged more than 19 minutes on the floor per night with a little under seven points per game.

It was at the exact same time last season the Sea Bears lost forward EJ Anosike, who left the team to pursue an opportunity with the Nigerian National Team.

The Sea Bears wrapped up the regular season with a three-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Monday. They’ll travel to Calgary for the do-or-die West Play-In game on Friday against the Surge.