Canada

Car crashing through Regina residence leaves neighbours ‘shocked and confused’

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted July 30, 2024 7:31 pm
A car crashed through a Regina residence and came to a halt in a neighbouring drive way. Minor injuries were reported for the driver.
One person was hospitalized with minor injuries, following a crash on Lemont Crescent in Regina, in which one car barrelled through a home and landed in the neighbour’s driveway.

“A big bang, it shook the whole house, so I just came out of the house with my dad and I see a car crashed and I see a big hole through my neighbour’s house,” said 16-year-old Howard Garcia.

Regina police said the collision occurred at 3:50 a.m. The vehicle in question slammed through one house and came to a crashing halt in the driveway of the Garcia family home. In the process, two vehicles and a garage were damaged.

The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries, but no injuries were reported to residents of any of the homes.

Garcia said the situation has left he and his family shaken and confused, but grateful no one was seriously hurt.

Acc0rding to Regina police, an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

