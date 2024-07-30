Canada’s only rooftop garden on top of a supermarket keeps on producing

Send this page to someone via email

From the parking lot, you might not know that atop of the IGA Extra Famille Duchemin, in Ville-Saint-Laurent, sits a 29,000-square-foot garden.

The green rooftop has been in operation for eight seasons now, and this year the store has partnered with Montreal non-profit La Ferme de Rue.

“We are producing, conditioning, putting produce in packages and bringing it down,” said Réal Migneault, founder La Ferme de Rue Montreal.

This year, there are 40 different organic vegetables, herbs and Quebec garlic growing in the garden.

From eggplants to tomatoes, spinach and peppers – you name, they have it.

The products are planted, grown, washed, packaged and brought down into the supermarket.

“We have a spot where we put all the fresh from the roof produce,” said Richard Duchemin, IGA Extra Famille Duchemin St-Laurent co-owner. “We have also a monitor so customers can see farmers growing and harvesting the vegetables.”

The non-profit oversees the harvest with a big team that includes CEGEP students, newcomers and young people, experiencing their first job in urban agriculture.

The organization also offers workshops to elementary and high school students, hoping to transmit an important message.

“Urban agriculture is one that goes with pleasure,” said Migneault. “If you grow your own tomatoes, you will be satisfied but at the same time, you will take care of your own food supply and also make a good gesture for the environment.”

And it’s also a helping hand to those in need.

Some of the produce grown here is shared with local organizations.

“Fifteen per cent, more or less — last year was 18 per cent — goes to organizations that are involved in food security but locally,” he said.