Fire

No injuries after duplex fire in Saskatoon’s Forest Grove neighbourhood

By Joshua Gwozdz & Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted July 30, 2024 1:54 pm
Saskatoon Fire Department View image in full screen
A Monday evening fire destroyed one duplex on Gray Avenue in Forest Grove and damaged one unit of another. File / Global News
A Monday evening fire destroyed one duplex on Gray Avenue in Saskatoon’s Forest Grove neighbourhood and damaged one unit of another, Saskatoon fire said.

Saskatoon fire confirmed no injuries were reported, however, the fire has left several residents displaced and impacted many others in the community.

A fire investigator is currently conducting an examination to identify the cause, origin and damage estimates.

Saskatoon fire said it would provide more info as it becomes available

