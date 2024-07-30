Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man killed on First Nation in southwestern Manitoba, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 30, 2024 10:06 am
1 min read
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man from Canupawakpa Dakota Nation was killed Friday, and a woman from the community is in custody, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers from the Manitoba First Nations Police Service found the victim, 42, dead due to “obvious injuries” at a home just after 9 a.m. Friday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The RCMP’s major crime services took over the investigation, and three days later arrested Marissa Jean Benn, 36, and charged her with manslaughter.

Click to play video: 'Steinbach man charged in weekend Manitoba homicide: RCMP'
Steinbach man charged in weekend Manitoba homicide: RCMP
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices