Man killed on First Nation in southwestern Manitoba, RCMP say

A man from Canupawakpa Dakota Nation was killed Friday, and a woman from the community is in custody, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers from the Manitoba First Nations Police Service found the victim, 42, dead due to “obvious injuries” at a home just after 9 a.m. Friday.

The RCMP’s major crime services took over the investigation, and three days later arrested Marissa Jean Benn, 36, and charged her with manslaughter.