B.C. motorist’s dashcam captures brewery van running red light

A Vancouver motorist is speaking out to express his shock and frustration at seeing a company’s van run a red light.

Mehdi Rabbani was driving on Fell Avenue, at the intersection of West 1st Avenue, on July 27 when his red light turned to green.

As traffic started moving forward and the cross-traffic stopped, a van from the House of Funk Brewing Co. could be seen driving into the intersection in front of the traffic.

Rabbani said he quickly hit the brake and that is what saved him from being in a worse situation.

“I was really shaken after this,” he said.

Owner of House of Funk Brewing, Darren Hollett, told Global News in a text message that the driver had dropped their water bottle below their feet as they came up to the light so they didn’t see the light.

“They were extremely apologetic,” Hollett said in the message.

Rabbani said he was disappointed in North Vancouver’s RCMP response when he went home, downloaded the footage and then drove to the station.

“I was hoping to hand it over because when I watch news programs, always police asking people, ‘We need your help, we need your dashcam video,'” he said.

“Then I go there with my dashcam video they said, ‘No, please fill out this form in two pages with all the details.'”

Rabbani said the RCMP would not take his USB and told him to go home and someone would call him.

North Vancouver RCMP confirmed on Monday that police were informed of the incident on July 27.

The complaint was then forwarded to the Traffic Services Unit commander to follow up but as they do not work on weekends, they have not yet had the chance to investigate the complaint.

RCMP said an officer from the traffic unit will follow up with Rabbani.