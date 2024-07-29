Community shocked by apparent murder in central Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

A quiet Friday evening turned tragic in a central Kingston, Ont., neighbourhood after a man was found with life-threatening injuries near an apartment complex on Leroy Grant Drive.

Police and emergency services were called to the scene, where they discovered the 33-year-old man lying on the ground. Despite paramedics’ efforts, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after being transported to the hospital.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene, with multiple police cars present and a woman appearing distraught.

Manuel Pimentel, a resident, recounted, “I was coming home from work… a man was lying down… a girl… she was a bit hysterical.”

2:26 Ontario road trip: Manitoulin Island, the ‘crown jewel of the Great Lakes’

Kingston Police are actively investigating the incident and are certain the man’s injuries were inflicted by another person. However, they have yet to identify a suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

Const. Anthony Colangeli urged residents in the Kingscourt area, specifically between Leroy Grant Drive and Alfred Street and First Avenue to Concession Street, to check their security cameras or doorbell footage for any suspicious activity on Friday evening.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The incident has left residents feeling uneasy. Mani, a neighbour, expressed concern for vulnerable individuals in the community, saying, “Somebody was killed in this house, which makes me nervous, especially for elderly people.”

Despite the tragedy, some residents, like Elmira Pimentel, maintain a sense of safety, noting a strong police presence in the area.

Details about the nature of the injuries or any potential weapons involved have not been disclosed, as police seek to preserve the integrity of witness testimonies. Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.