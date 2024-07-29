Community shocked by apparent murder in central Kingston

A quiet Friday evening turned tragic in a central Kingston, Ont., neighbourhood after a man was found with life-threatening injuries near an apartment complex on Leroy Grant Drive.
Police and emergency services were called to the scene, where they discovered the 33-year-old man lying on the ground. Despite paramedics’ efforts, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after being transported to the hospital.
Witnesses described a chaotic scene, with multiple police cars present and a woman appearing distraught.
Manuel Pimentel, a resident, recounted, “I was coming home from work… a man was lying down… a girl… she was a bit hysterical.”
Kingston Police are actively investigating the incident and are certain the man’s injuries were inflicted by another person. However, they have yet to identify a suspect.
Const. Anthony Colangeli urged residents in the Kingscourt area, specifically between Leroy Grant Drive and Alfred Street and First Avenue to Concession Street, to check their security cameras or doorbell footage for any suspicious activity on Friday evening.
Get daily National news
The incident has left residents feeling uneasy. Mani, a neighbour, expressed concern for vulnerable individuals in the community, saying, “Somebody was killed in this house, which makes me nervous, especially for elderly people.”
Despite the tragedy, some residents, like Elmira Pimentel, maintain a sense of safety, noting a strong police presence in the area.
Details about the nature of the injuries or any potential weapons involved have not been disclosed, as police seek to preserve the integrity of witness testimonies. Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Comments