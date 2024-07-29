Menu

Politics

Province restarts Manitoba Hydro’s international consulting business

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 29, 2024 2:34 pm
1 min read
Adrien Sala, finance minister and minister responsible for Manitoba Hydro, speaks to media July 29. View image in full screen
Adrien Sala, finance minister and minister responsible for Manitoba Hydro, speaks to media July 29. Michael Draven / Global News
The province says Manitoba Hydro is bringing back its international consulting business, which ended in 2021 under the previous government.

Manitoba Hydro International (MHI) is a subsidiary of the provincial Crown corporation that began in 1998 and was a way for Manitoba to work with clients in more than 120 countries as technical advisors and consultants, as well as facilitating training for power line technicians.

Finance Minister Adrien Sala said MHI is ramping back up as it’s a revenue-generating endeavour for Hydro.

“Our government is committed to keeping Manitoba Hydro public to keep rates affordable for families,” Sala said in a statement Monday.

“The previous government got rid of Manitoba Hydro International, despite the fact that it generates revenue for Hydro and helps keep rates lower. We are pleased to see Manitoba Hydro International starting back up again today.”

Sala said MHI is beginning the process to once again start bidding on energy projects in countries around the world. The project is also expected to create jobs in Manitoba over the next few years.

“Restarting MHI enables us to share our expertise globally and provide important support through energy management consulting and services to other utilities and other organizations around the world,” Manitoba Hydro-Electric Board chair Ben Graham said, “and creates good jobs for Manitobans while doing it.”

More red ink at Manitoba Hydro as need for new power generation looms
