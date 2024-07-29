3 killed in N.B. highway crash were siblings from India, says brother

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are dead in a single-vehicle crash that police believe was the result of a vehicle suddenly losing a tire on a highway, causing the driver to lose control and leave the roadway in Mill Cove, N.B., east of Fredericton.

Police say a 19-year-old man and two 23-year-old women, all from Moncton, were killed in the single vehicle crash on Highway 2 on Saturday evening.

Members of the Oromocto and Keswick RCMP detachments responded shortly after 9:30 p.m. and investigators believe a westbound vehicle lost a tire and the driver then left the highway.

The three passengers were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene while the driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have not identified those involved, but a GoFundMe organized by a fourth sibling says the deceased were his 19-year-old brother, Navjot Somal, and his two 23-year-old sisters, Harman Somal and Rasham Judge.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Rajpreet Somal wrote in the post that his brother only arrived from India a few months ago on a study permit, while his sisters had been working in daycare in Moncton.

The fundraiser, he wrote, was to fund the cost of sending their bodies back to India. By Monday afternoon, it had already surpassed its $60,000 goal with over $73,000 raised.

Global News contacted Somal for an interview on Monday, but he asked for time before speaking publicly.