Suspect faces murder charge in fatal Winnipeg stabbing, police say

Police say they’re still investigating the fatal stabbing of a Winnipeg man Sunday morning, although a suspect has already been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Officers were called to Marlow Court in north Winnipeg just before 4 a.m., where they found the victim — 36-year-0ld Kenneth Matthew Elk — with serious injuries consistent with a stabbing.

Elk, originally from Dakota Tipi First Nation but living in Winnipeg, was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Five hours later, homicide investigators and tactical support officers arrested a suspect at a Portage Avenue hotel.

Ryan Sage Meeches, 34, is in custody facing the murder charge.

Police are asking anyone with information, including video surveillance footage, to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

