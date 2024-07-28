Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Wildfire evacuation alert near Sorrento, B.C. lifted

By Ben Low-On Global News
Posted July 28, 2024 5:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Jasper wildfire: Fire official discusses downtown devastation'
Jasper wildfire: Fire official discusses downtown devastation
RELATED VIDEO: Officials reveal the devastation caused by wildfire in Jasper.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An evacuation alert caused by wildfire has been lifted near the community of Sorrento in B.C.’s Columbia-Shuswap Regional District.

The alert was originally instated on July 23, 2024, as a wildfire burned near Newsome Creek. As of Sunday, the wildfire was reportedly one hectare in size and was listed as held.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The evacuation alert was lifted Sunday morning.

It is believed the fire was caused by lightning.

Trending Now

A press release states that smoke may still be visible in the area, and could increase due to high temperatures and wind conditions.

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices