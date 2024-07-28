Wildfire evacuation alert near Sorrento, B.C. lifted

Send this page to someone via email

An evacuation alert caused by wildfire has been lifted near the community of Sorrento in B.C.’s Columbia-Shuswap Regional District.

The alert was originally instated on July 23, 2024, as a wildfire burned near Newsome Creek. As of Sunday, the wildfire was reportedly one hectare in size and was listed as held.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The evacuation alert was lifted Sunday morning.

It is believed the fire was caused by lightning.

A press release states that smoke may still be visible in the area, and could increase due to high temperatures and wind conditions.