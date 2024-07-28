Emergency department closures at South Okanagan General Hospital

There have been temporary changes made to emergency department hours at South Okanagan General Hospital due to limited physician availability.
Emergency Services will be unavailable from 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 28 to 7:00 a.m. Monday, July 29.
The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.
Get weekly health news
Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
A press release stated that Oliver and area residents can access care at Penticton Regional Hospital during this period.
Trending Now
All other inpatient services will continue as normal at South Okanagan General Hospital.
Comments