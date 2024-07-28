Menu

Health

Emergency department closures at South Okanagan General Hospital

By Ben Low-On Global News
Posted July 28, 2024 3:59 pm
1 min read
There have been temporary changes made to emergency department hours at South Okanagan General Hospital due to limited physician availability.

Emergency Services will be unavailable from 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 28 to 7:00 a.m. Monday, July 29.

A press release stated that Oliver and area residents can access care at Penticton Regional Hospital during this period.

Trending Now

All other inpatient services will continue as normal at South Okanagan General Hospital.

