Direct flights to Seattle from Kelowna International Airport start in 2025

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna and Seattle, Wash., will soon be as close as a direct flight starting in January 2025.

According to a press release, the route will align with business travel schedules and allow for connections to 24 destinations throughout the western United States.

Flights from Kelowna will depart at 9 a.m. The return flight will leave Seattle at 11:30 a.m. and arrive in Kelowna at 12:37 p.m.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“This route will provide guests in the Okanagan and across the Pacific Northwest regions with new convenient and affordable options to easily connect between both popular regions for business and leisure year-round,” said John Weatherill, WestJet executive vice-president and chief commercial officer.

This winter, WestJet will offer 20 flights to international destinations from YLW –eight will be destinations in the United States while 12 land in Mexico.

Story continues below advertisement

“I would like to thank WestJet for their dedication to the Okanagan which allows the growth of our airport and provides benefits to our entire community – from access to travel for business and leisure, to economic development here at home,” said Sam Samaddar, executive officer at Kelowna International Airport.

More information about take-offs and arrivals can be found on the airport’s website.