Long-time Global Edmonton weather anchor Kevin O’Connell retires

Send this page to someone via email

After more than 30 years on Edmonton airwaves, long-time Global Edmonton weather anchor Kevin O’Connell said good-bye to viewers Sunday morning.

O’Connell was surrounded by family, friends and co-workers on-set as he closed his last show before heading into retirement.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He started his broadcast career in Red Deer, Alta., in the 1980s, before joining ITV First News (now Edmonton’s Global News Morning).

He spent the last 24 years anchoring the weekends at Global Edmonton.