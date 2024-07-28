Long-time Global Edmonton weather anchor Kevin O’Connell retires

After more than 30 years on Edmonton airwaves, long-time Global Edmonton weather anchor Kevin O’Connell said good-bye to viewers Sunday morning.
O’Connell was surrounded by family, friends and co-workers on-set as he closed his last show before heading into retirement.
He started his broadcast career in Red Deer, Alta., in the 1980s, before joining ITV First News (now Edmonton’s Global News Morning).
He spent the last 24 years anchoring the weekends at Global Edmonton.
