Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Long-time Global Edmonton weather anchor Kevin O’Connell retires

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted July 28, 2024 1:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global Edmonton’s longtime weatherman retires'
Global Edmonton’s longtime weatherman retires
Global Edmonton's beloved weather specialist Kevin O'Connell has retired from the job, delivering his final forecast on Sunday. The morning news team gathered to celebrate and wish him well, including a send off with cake.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After more than 30 years on Edmonton airwaves, long-time Global Edmonton weather anchor Kevin O’Connell said good-bye to viewers Sunday morning.

O’Connell was surrounded by family, friends and co-workers on-set as he closed his last show before heading into retirement.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He started his broadcast career in Red Deer, Alta., in the 1980s, before joining ITV First News (now Edmonton’s Global News Morning).

Trending Now

He spent the last 24 years anchoring the weekends at Global Edmonton.

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices