Sports

Kelowna athletes competing in the 2024 Summer Olympics

By Ben Low-On Global News
Posted July 28, 2024 1:19 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Kelowna’s Malindi Elmore headed to 3rd Summer Olympics'
Kelowna’s Malindi Elmore headed to 3rd Summer Olympics
RELATED VIDEO: Twenty years ago, the Kelowna resident helped represent Canada at the 2004 Athens Olympics in the women’s 1,500-metre race. Now, as a marathon runner, Malindi Elmore will be competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics – Jul 10, 2024
The 2024 Summer Olympics are well underway in Paris, France, and Canada has over 315 athletes competing in 31 disciplines. Four of the competitors have ties to Kelowna.

Taylor Ruck – Swimming

Taylor Ruck was born in Kelowna, although she spent most of her childhood living in the United States. The Paris games will be Taylor Ruck’s third Olympics. She has won four Olympic medals over her career, highlighted by a silver medal in the women’s 4x100m Freestyle relay at the 2020 games in Tokyo. Taylor will swim in one individual event and is expected to swim in many relays.

Women’s 50m freestyle heats: Saturday, Aug. 3, 5 a.m. (all times are PDT).

 

Fynn McCarthy – Indoor Volleyball  

Born in Kelowna, Fynn McCarthy, a middle blocker on Canada’s indoor volleyball team, is making his Olympic debut in Paris. He played one year with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds before turning professional and playing with different clubs throughout Europe.

Men’s preliminary round vs. Slovenia: Sunday, July 28, 3 p.m.

Men’s preliminary round vs. France: Tuesday, July 30, 3 p.m.

Men’s preliminary round vs. Serbia: Saturday, August 3, 3 p.m.

 

Jerome Blake- Athletics  

Olympic medalist Jerome Blake is competing in Paris with hopes of winning another Olympic medal. He was a part of the men’s 4x100m relay that won bronze in Tokyo and gold at the recent world championships in Oregon. Blake was born in Buffy Bay, Jamaica, and moved to Kelowna with his family in 2013.

Men’s 4x100m heats: Thursday, August 8, 5:35 a.m.

Malindi Elmore- Athletics

Distance runner Malindi Elmore is competing in her third Olympics. In Tokyo, she placed ninth in the women’s marathon and competed in the 1500m heats in her first Olympics in Athens. Elmore was born in Kelowna and was a five-time All-American while competing at Stanford University.

Women’s marathon: Sunday, August 11, 2:00 a.m.

 

Team Canada has athletes competing every day throughout the 16-day competition. Live streams can be found here.

