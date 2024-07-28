Menu

Sports

Auger-Aliassime, Andreescu win first singles round

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2024 7:48 am
1 min read
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime serves against Ben Shelton of the U.S. during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Friday, May 31, 2024. Auger-Aliassime and Bianca Andreescu started off Sunday’s matches at the Paris Olympics with straight-set victories. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jean-Francois Badias. View image in full screen
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime serves against Ben Shelton of the U.S. during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Friday, May 31, 2024. Auger-Aliassime and Bianca Andreescu started off Sunday’s matches at the Paris Olympics with straight-set victories. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jean-Francois Badias. PDJ
PARIS – Canadian tennis players Felix Auger-Aliassime and Bianca Andreescu started off Sunday’s matches at the Paris Olympics with straight-set victories after having their matches rescheduled from Saturday due to the rain.

Auger-Aliassime defeated American player Marcos Giron 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of the men’s singles competition.

The 23-year-old from Montreal made his Olympic debut in Tokyo

Meanwhile, Canada’s Bianca Andreescu defeated Denmark’s Clara Tauson 6-2, 6-3 in the first round of women’s singles.

The 24-year-old from Mississauga, Ontario is competing in the Olympics for the first time after injuries forced her to pull out of the Tokyo Games.

A slate of tennis matches Saturday were rescheduled to Sunday after rain dampened prospects for open-air playing.

Later Sunday, Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., is scheduled to play in women’s singles and doubles with Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski, while veteran Milos Raonic is in men’s singles action.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

