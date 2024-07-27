Dream Rally roars through Okanagan to raise money for charity

Send this page to someone via email

This morning, nearly 300 supercars gathered in downtown Kelowna, with their drivers and co-pilots ready to rumble and participate in the Okanagan Dream Rally — the best-known car gathering in the Okanagan.

Supercar owners annually offer rides, their gas and time to brighten the day of children and teens facing adversities in life.

“Every kid has grown up with Hot Wheels [toys], all the video games and you get these cool cars and you don’t get to see them much in real life, let alone sit in them,” said Okanagan Dream Rally founder Matt August.

The event doubles as a fundraiser, with all funds raised going to the Ronald McDonald House Charities and the KGH Foundation.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Two years ago we raised $1.7 million in one day. I hope to be somewhere around there,” said August.

Story continues below advertisement

Many of the pilots have participated in the fundraiser multiple times. Warwick Andrews says he has taken part in five Dream Rallies.

“I love it. Every single year it’s a great chance to come out and enjoy my ride and show it off to people and get the co-pilots and give them a ride they have never had before,” said Andrews.

For co-pilots, the Dream Rally is just that, a dream come true.

James Newcomb was paired with Andrews and rode in his heavily 1947 Fargo pick-up truck that’s called ‘Chain Smoker.’

“It’s pretty sweet. It’s a rat rod; it’s awesome, riding around in that thing It’s going to be loud, it’s going to be great, it’s going to be a good time,” said Newcomb.

For co-pilot Ajay Brousseau, this is his second time riding shotgun in the Dream Rally.

“Seeing all the people wave makes me smile and it makes me so happy,” said Brousseau.

The cars create a spectacle all the way down Highway 97 to Peachland and back again. Donations are still being accepted online at www.okanagandreamrally.com