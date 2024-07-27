Send this page to someone via email

PARIS – Here are some notable quotes from the 2024 Paris Olympics on July 27, 2024:

“Any time I get to race either of those girls it’s an amazing opportunity and I learn so much. They push me to be better and make me put my best foot forward, so it was definitely a good race.”

– Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh, who won silver in the women’s 400m freestyle while competing against Australia’s Ariarne Titmus and American Katie Ledecky.

___________

“We knew it was going to be a great race going in, so many great competitors in the field. I knew it’d be tough and everyone in that field put up a great race — Ariarne, Summer swam really, really well. I haven’t looked at how the whole race broke down, I can only see it from my lane, but kudos on some great races.”

– American swimmer Katie Ledecky on her bronze-medal performance in the women’s 400m freestyle.

___________

“It’s really a shock. It’s like my opponent read me. I was an open book to him. In every touch, what he wanted, it happened. All his parries worked, all his attacks landed.”

– Three-time Olympic defending champion fencer Aron Szilagyi on losing his first-round match to Canadian Fares Arfa.

___________

“We’re in France, in Paris, and I love assimilating to different cultures and whatnot. I know this is about as stereotypical as you can get… I’ve already had a bunch of croissants and baguettes too, I just didn’t carry them with me to the game.”

– Former Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce, who was spotted wearing a French beret while watching women’s field hockey on Saturday.

__

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2024.