Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

COC exploring rights of appeal after FIFA ruling

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 27, 2024 3:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'FIFA strips Canada of 6 points in Olympic soccer, bans coaches for 1 year in drone spying scandal'
FIFA strips Canada of 6 points in Olympic soccer, bans coaches for 1 year in drone spying scandal
WATCH: FIFA strips Canada of 6 points in Olympic soccer, bans coaches for 1 year in drone spying scandal
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

SAINT-ETIENNE, France – The Canadian Olympic Committee says it is “exploring rights of appeal” after a FIFA ruling docked six points from the Canadian women’s soccer team due to a drone spying scandal at the Paris Games.

FIFA also banned three coaches – including head coach Bev Priestman – for one year each and fined Canada Soccer about C$313,000.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'FIFA strips Canada of 6 points in Olympic soccer, bans coaches for 1 year in drone spying scandal'
FIFA strips Canada of 6 points in Olympic soccer, bans coaches for 1 year in drone spying scandal
Story continues below advertisement

Two assistant coaches were caught using drones to spy on New Zealand’s practices before the teams played their opening game last Thursday, a 2-1 Canada win.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Canada Soccer was held responsible for not ensuring its staff complied with tournament rules.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has a special Olympic court in Paris that’s set up for urgent hearings and verdicts at the Olympics.

Trending Now

The points deduction, if upheld, does not eliminate Canada from the tournament but makes it much more difficult for the defending champions to advance.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices