COC exploring rights of appeal after FIFA ruling

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

SAINT-ETIENNE, France – The Canadian Olympic Committee says it is “exploring rights of appeal” after a FIFA ruling docked six points from the Canadian women’s soccer team due to a drone spying scandal at the Paris Games.

FIFA also banned three coaches – including head coach Bev Priestman – for one year each and fined Canada Soccer about C$313,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Two assistant coaches were caught using drones to spy on New Zealand’s practices before the teams played their opening game last Thursday, a 2-1 Canada win.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Canada Soccer was held responsible for not ensuring its staff complied with tournament rules.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has a special Olympic court in Paris that’s set up for urgent hearings and verdicts at the Olympics.

The points deduction, if upheld, does not eliminate Canada from the tournament but makes it much more difficult for the defending champions to advance.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2024.