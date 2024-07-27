No Lotto Max jackpot winner but $1M tickets sold from east to west in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Winners for two tickets worth $1 million and several other smaller prizes have been selected in the latest Lotto Max draw, completed on Friday night.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, which runs the Lotto Max competition in the province, said Saturday morning that its $70-million jackpot had gone unclaimed but other tickets did win.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A Maxmillions prize ticket worth $1 million was sold in Kingston, while another ticket of the same value was sold in Kitchener.

Two Encore prizes, which are worth $100,000 each, were sold in Guelph and in Newmarket.

The OLG said that the main jackpot will now be available to be won in the next draw, where $84 million in top prizes has been set aside.

The next draw is Tuesday, July 30, with the same $70 million jackpot and 14 smaller Maxmillions prizes.