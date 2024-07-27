Menu

Sports

Canadian fencer Arfa defeated in quarterfinal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 27, 2024 10:55 am
1 min read
Hungary's Aron Szilagyi, left, and Canada's Fares Arfa compete in the men's individual Sabre round of 32 competition during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Andrew Medichini.
Hungary's Aron Szilagyi, left, and Canada's Fares Arfa compete in the men's individual Sabre round of 32 competition during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Andrew Medichini. AC
PARIS – Canadian fencer Fares Arfa was narrowly defeated in the men’s individual sabre quarterfinal on Saturday, hours after beating the three-time defending Olympic champion.

Arfa, making his Olympic debut, was defeated 15-13 by South Korea’s Oh Sang-uk.

Paris 2024: De Grasse, Charron chosen as Team Canada’s Olympic flag bearers

Sang-uk is ranked fourth in the world, while Arfa ranks No. 35.

Earlier on Saturday, Arfa upset Aron Szilagyi (SEE’-lah-ghee), the three-time gold medallist from Hungary, 15-8.

The win sent him to the round of 16, where he defeated France’s Bolade Apithy, also 15-8.

The 29–year-old Arfa, who was born in Algeria, hails from Laval, Que. He has represented Canada at two editions of the Pan American Games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

