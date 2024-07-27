Canadian fencer Arfa defeated in quarterfinal

See more sharing options

PARIS – Canadian fencer Fares Arfa was narrowly defeated in the men’s individual sabre quarterfinal on Saturday, hours after beating the three-time defending Olympic champion.

Arfa, making his Olympic debut, was defeated 15-13 by South Korea’s Oh Sang-uk.

Sang-uk is ranked fourth in the world, while Arfa ranks No. 35.

Earlier on Saturday, Arfa upset Aron Szilagyi (SEE’-lah-ghee), the three-time gold medallist from Hungary, 15-8.

The win sent him to the round of 16, where he defeated France’s Bolade Apithy, also 15-8.

The 29–year-old Arfa, who was born in Algeria, hails from Laval, Que. He has represented Canada at two editions of the Pan American Games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2024.