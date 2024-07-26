Evacuation order for massive wildfire near Ashcroft partially downgraded

An evacuation order issued for the massive wildfire that’s burning south of Cache Creek in B.C.’s Interior has been partially downgraded.
The Shetland Creek blaze, estimated at 22,476 hectares, has been burning since July 12 and has spawned multiple evacuation alerts and orders.
The leading edge of the fire is located around 20 kilometres north of Cache Creek, but just 10 km north of Ashcroft and four km west of Spences Bridge.
On Thursday evening, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District lowered one of those orders to an alert. The change came into effect on Friday at 8 a.m.
However, the regional district noted that only three of the 97 properties under the order were affected, with 94 remaining on evacuation order.
Earlier Thursday, the TNRD rescinded two evacuation alerts for 154 properties in and around the village of Ashcroft.
The Trans-Canada Highway is currently closed from Spences Bridge to nine km south of Cache Creek.
The fire is listed as out of control, though BC Wildfire said conditions on Thursday were favourable for suppression efforts, as no size increase was observed.
However, it warned that fire behaviour will increase Friday, “and trend upward to more warming and drying conditions.”
Environment Canada is forecasting sunny skies for the weekend, with highs of 27 to 30 C for the area. Some relief is projected for Monday and Tuesday, with clouds and a 30 to 40 per cent chance of showers.
In all, 170 firefighters are battling the blaze, along with 12 helicopters, 34 pieces of heavy equipment and 48 structure protection personnel.
