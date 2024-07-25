Menu

Share

Politics

BC United pledges new Second Narrows Bridge, SkyTrain to North Shore

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 25, 2024 9:27 pm
1 min read
FILE. Vehicles slowly wind their way onto the Second Narrows Bridge from North Vancouver during early morning rush hour. View image in full screen
FILE. Vehicles slowly wind their way onto the Second Narrows Bridge from North Vancouver during early morning rush hour. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chuck Stoody
Share

With fewer than three months to go before B.C.’s provincial election, BC United unveiled another major campaign plank on Thursday.

BC United Leader Kevin Falcon pledged his party would make major infrastructure investments to address congestion on Metro Vancouver’s North Shore.

Front and centre in the plan is a promise to build a new 10-lane Second Narrows bridge, featuring additional vehicle and HOV lanes.

BC United launches health-care plan

“We’ve had 125,000 more people who have moved into the North Shore since that bridge was built,” Falcon said.

“If we don’t start investing in infrastructure, we will have people sitting in parking lots for hours a day as is often the case today.”

Falcon also promised to build a new SkyTrain extension to connect the North Shore to the rest of Metro Vancouver’s rapid transit network.

He is also pledging “comprehensive” improvements to road and transit infrastructure to alleviate congestion.

The promise came the same day that TransLink warned of drastic cuts to the region’s transit network if it cannot solve a $600-million gap in annual operating funding.

