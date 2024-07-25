BC United pledges new Second Narrows Bridge, SkyTrain to North Shore

Send this page to someone via email

With fewer than three months to go before B.C.’s provincial election, BC United unveiled another major campaign plank on Thursday.

BC United Leader Kevin Falcon pledged his party would make major infrastructure investments to address congestion on Metro Vancouver’s North Shore.

Front and centre in the plan is a promise to build a new 10-lane Second Narrows bridge, featuring additional vehicle and HOV lanes.

1:50 BC United launches health-care plan

“We’ve had 125,000 more people who have moved into the North Shore since that bridge was built,” Falcon said.

Story continues below advertisement

“If we don’t start investing in infrastructure, we will have people sitting in parking lots for hours a day as is often the case today.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Falcon also promised to build a new SkyTrain extension to connect the North Shore to the rest of Metro Vancouver’s rapid transit network.

He is also pledging “comprehensive” improvements to road and transit infrastructure to alleviate congestion.

The promise came the same day that TransLink warned of drastic cuts to the region’s transit network if it cannot solve a $600-million gap in annual operating funding.