SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Calgarians band together to help Jasper residents seeking refuge from wildfire

By Joelle Tomlinson Global News
Posted July 25, 2024 8:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary organizations band together to help displaced Jasper residents'
Calgary organizations band together to help displaced Jasper residents
WATCH: Earlier this week, people were fleeing their homes, hotel rooms and campsites in Jasper as a wildfire approached and now, those flames have destroyed some properties. As Joelle Tomlinson reports, Calgarians are taking action to help.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It was 1 a.m. Tuesday when Jasper resident Ted Turnbull had to pack up what he could, grab his dog Oreo, and flee from the Alberta mountain town as a wildfire approached.

“I did what I could,” said Turnbull, who lives with a disability and has issues walking. In the scramble to catch the bus that would take him to Calgary, he couldn’t find his two cats, who he was forced to leave behind.

“It was like it was snowing,” Turnbull recalls tearfully. “All the ash falling.”

Once displaced Jasper residents arrive in Calgary, organizations are mobilizing to help where they can. Parachutes for Pets is helping to walk Oreo and supply Turnbull, and other evacuees, with all their pet needs.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Calgary Humane Society is offering similar supports, along with the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society.

Story continues below advertisement

Other resources for displaced Jasper residents include The Samaritan’s Purse, the Distress Centre Calgary, Calgary Counselling Centre, The Veteran’s Food Bank Calgary, Red Cross and more.

211 Alberta is updating a daily list of resources supporting those affected by Alberta wildfires here.

Trending Now

In a conference Thursday, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek urged people wanting to offer help to submit those offers via email to EmergencySupportOffers@gov.ab.ca.

Click to play video: 'Alberta wildfires: Flames engulfing Jasper town up to 100m high, officials say'
Alberta wildfires: Flames engulfing Jasper town up to 100m high, officials say
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices