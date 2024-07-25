Calgary event organizers keep close eye on wildfire smoke conditions

Send this page to someone via email

On Thursday, the Calgary Folk Music Festival said it’s business as usual for now, but organizers are keeping tabs on the air quality with wildfire smoke blanketing the city.

“It is a reality of summers in Alberta now,” said Calgary Folk Music Festival executive director Sarah Leishman. “What we’re doing is really just watching things as we would watch any weather pattern.

“We know smoke is something that can come and go quickly.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We know smoke is something that can come and go quickly."

Leishman said people with health concerns should check in with their health care providers and more people may choose to wear masks at the festival grounds.

“We’re making decisions based on the best information that we have at any given moment and then making sure we communicate that to our volunteers and to the public,” she said.

Environment Canada issued an air quality advisory on Thursday, warning wildfire smoke is expected to cause very poor air quality and reduced visibility.

“During heavy smoke conditions, everyone is at risk regardless of their age or health,” the statement read. “The fine particles in wildfire smoke pose the main health risk.”

Meanwhile, officials with the CPKC Women’s Open in Calgary said that precautions were being taken.

“We have procured masks for players and volunteers who have requested them,” Golf Canada’s Mike Masaro said in an email to Global News.

“The LPGA Tour has their own policy for suspending play due to air quality but play began on schedule (Thursday) morning.”