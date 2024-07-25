Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Witness films ‘close call’ between boat and water bomber on Shawnigan Lake

By Amy Judd & Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted July 25, 2024 6:17 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Boaters asked to steer clear after near miss with a water skimmer aircraft'
Boaters asked to steer clear after near miss with a water skimmer aircraft
A Vancouver Island boater and a BC Wildfire Service aircraft have a close call when the pleasure craft changes course and cuts right in front of the plane as it’s skimming the water.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A video of what a witness said was a close call between a boat and a water bomber on Shawnigan Lake has generated a lot of conversation.

BC Wildfire Service crews fighting the Old Man Lake fire east of Sooke River on Vancouver Island were skimming water from Shawnigan Lake.

Richelle Hill was on the lake watching the planes when she said she saw what appeared to be a close call when a boat on the lake appeared to cut in front of an aircraft.

Hill filmed the incident.

“It was really surprising,” she said.

“Everyone was out on the water and a lot of people were being respectful, like a lot of people were staying out of the middle. They were boating around the sides. There was paddleboarders, you know, everyone kept safe.”

Story continues below advertisement

But Hill said it appeared one boater did not get the message.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It looked like they were getting out of the way, but then they just like turned around and cut them off,” Hill said.

“They were really close. Like way too close than you should ever be. They got in the way of the firefighters. You just can’t do that.”

Click to play video: 'Wildfires continue to grow across B.C.'
Wildfires continue to grow across B.C.
Trending Now

Hill said if there had been a collision then not only would people get hurt but the firefighting plane would have been damaged.

“That’s a vital firefighting tool that we need on the island,” she said.

“I was really astonished to see that.”

The Old Man Lake fire is 169 hectares and is suspected to be human-caused.

Story continues below advertisement

Keith Shields, chief of the Shawigan Lake Fire Department, told Global News that he and his crews were out on the lake, making sure the area was cleared for the planes and he said there wasn’t a close call.

“People have been great, actually, at moving out of there,” he said.

Legally, Shields said people should dock their boats if they know a body of water is going to be used for wildfire planes.

“They’re doing about a 10- to 12-minute cycle so they’re coming in fairly quick and they come in quick once they start coming,” he added about the plane’s schedule.

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices