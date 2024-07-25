Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Supports for those experiencing homelessness in Lethbridge expanding

By Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted July 25, 2024 8:37 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Expanding homelessness supports in Lethbridge'
Expanding homelessness supports in Lethbridge
The provincial government is breaking ground and helping support the city’s unhoused with the expansion of the Lethbridge Shelter and Resource Centre. Jordan Prentice reports.
The Lethbridge Shelter and Resource Centre is set to expand from 120 to 230 spaces.

While the project and its funding were announced in February, Jason Nixon, the minister of seniors, community and social services for Alberta, travelled to Lethbridge to gather with officials for the expansion’s groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday.

“This shelter (expansion) will almost double the (current) shelter capacity here in Lethbridge,” said Nixon. “It will be able to put more resources into the shelter and connect better to the other partnerships that we need inside this community to really work on this challenge together.”

The expansion is made possible with $4 million from the Alberta Housing Partnership Program, and a $1.4-million commitment from the City of Lethbridge.

The newly expanded shelter will open its doors to those in need in early December.

