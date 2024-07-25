Supports for those experiencing homelessness in Lethbridge expanding

Send this page to someone via email

The Lethbridge Shelter and Resource Centre is set to expand from 120 to 230 spaces.

While the project and its funding were announced in February, Jason Nixon, the minister of seniors, community and social services for Alberta, travelled to Lethbridge to gather with officials for the expansion’s groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“This shelter (expansion) will almost double the (current) shelter capacity here in Lethbridge,” said Nixon. “It will be able to put more resources into the shelter and connect better to the other partnerships that we need inside this community to really work on this challenge together.”

The expansion is made possible with $4 million from the Alberta Housing Partnership Program, and a $1.4-million commitment from the City of Lethbridge.

The newly expanded shelter will open its doors to those in need in early December.