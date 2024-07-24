Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Publication ban imposed on details about N.S. student who stabbed school staff

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 24, 2024 3:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Former Halifax education worker speaks out on school violence'
Former Halifax education worker speaks out on school violence
WATCH: Former Halifax education worker speaks out on school violence – Mar 25, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The mental health of a 16-year-old student who stabbed two people at a Halifax high school was the subject of a sentencing hearing Wednesday, but details about his medical history were immediately banned from publication.

The teen, whose identity is already protected from publication because of his age, pleaded guilty in March to two counts of aggravated assault in Nova Scotia Youth Justice Court.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

During Wednesday’s hearing, provincial court Judge Elizabeth Buckle approved an additional ban to prevent public disclosure of details from the testimony of two expert witnesses — a psychiatrist and a psychologist who provided treatment to the boy after the stabbings in March 2023.

Buckle said the new ban applied to details revealed in court about the boy’s family and medical history, including disclosures he made about his mental health during clinical treatment.

Trending Now

The judge said making such personal information public would interfere with the boy’s rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

Story continues below advertisement

Buckle said the ban was needed in this case because the boy’s name and photograph have been shared widely on social media and linked with media reports that don’t have that information.

More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices