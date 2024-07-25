Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Brief cool down before gradual weekend warm-up

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted July 25, 2024 2:07 pm
1 min read
An upper trough draws in some cooler temperatures early next week. View image in full screen
An upper trough will draw in some cooler temperatures early next week. SkyTracker Weather
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A risk of showers and thunderstorms returns to the region on Thursday, as temperatures dip to the mid-20s.

For Friday, temperatures will rebound to the upper 20s under mostly sunny skies, though there will be some lingering smoke and haze.

For the weekend, upper-20 and low-30-degree heat returns, all under a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will continue to fall into the low teens.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

For the week ahead, mostly cloudy skies are ahead, along with a chance of showers, as highs start in the mid-20s.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather
Trending Now

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices