Okanagan weather: Brief cool down before gradual weekend warm-up

A risk of showers and thunderstorms returns to the region on Thursday, as temperatures dip to the mid-20s.

For Friday, temperatures will rebound to the upper 20s under mostly sunny skies, though there will be some lingering smoke and haze.

For the weekend, upper-20 and low-30-degree heat returns, all under a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will continue to fall into the low teens.

For the week ahead, mostly cloudy skies are ahead, along with a chance of showers, as highs start in the mid-20s.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

