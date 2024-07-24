Out-of-control wildfire forces evacuations northwest of Calgary

An out-of-control wildfire northwest of Calgary led to an evacuation order being issued on Tuesday night.
Just before 8 p.m., the Municipal District of Bighorn said the wildfire was located about 25 kilometres west of Water Valley, Alta., which is about 80 kilometres northwest of Calgary.
The area under evacuation order is bordered by the Red Deer River to the north and stretches from Highway 40 to Range Road 60. Highway 579 was closed Wednesday morning.
Officials with the MD of Bighorn said people living in the surrounding areas should be prepared to leave with minimal notification if needed.
The fire was about 85 hectares in size as of 11 p.m. Tuesday.
The MD of Bighorn said RCMP roadblocks were set up on Highway 579, on Highway 40 and at the Burnt Timber Gas Plant.
A reception centre is open at the Water Valley Community Centre.
Heavy machinery was brought in overnight to help build a fireguard.
The MD of Bighorn was expected to provide another update on the wildfire on Wednesday.
The evacuation order was not shared through the Alberta Emergency Alert system. People can visit the MD of Bighorn’s Facebook page or sign up for alerts for the latest information on the wildfire.
For the latest information on which areas in Alberta are under an evacuation alert or order due to a wildfire, visit the Alberta Emergency Alert website.
For the latest information on the wildfire status and danger across the province, visit the Alberta Wildfire website.
The latest information on fire advisories, restrictions and bans across the province can be found on the Alberta fire bans website.
