‘Goosebumps’: Water worries continue to plague West Kelowna community

Ongoing water issues in West Kelowna, B.C., have resulted in an advisory for one neighbourhood, but even those who live nearby feel on edge.

“West Kelowna Estates System marginally exceeded the maximum levels for manganese,” City of West Kelowna staff said in a Thursday night notice.

“Testing and analyses are continuing, and results will be reported. Please note, a precautionary, isolated Water Quality Advisory is in effect, for watermain flushing in Zone 2.”

The city then referred the community to the Health Canada webpage, outlining concerns related to high quantities of manganese in the water.

It said formula-fed infants may be especially at risk if the water used to prepare the formula contains levels above the guideline value. This is because their brains are developing rapidly, they drink more water based on body weight and they absorb more manganese and are less able to remove it from their bodies.

For families who live outside the specific area being flushed, but who also regularly see brown water pour from their taps, it’s alarming.

“When it comes to my babies it is just really concerning. It is really concerning,” Olivia Lawson, a mother of four, said.

“When it comes to me, I will drink the filtered water. But when it comes to the health and safety of my children, I am not risking that, especially when there are long-term effects.”

The City of West Kelowna said it is continually consulting with Interior Health, and a water quality advisory has not been required to date for the discoloration caused by the manganese.

City staff also said that manganese concentrations can be significantly influenced by environmental conditions, such as those in Rose Valley Reservoir, and the drinking water guidelines are based on exposure over time.

They are “working on short- and long-term actions to reduce the manganese levels.”

That’s of little consolation to Nicole Sivecki, another affected resident.

“I got goosebumps all over my body as I look at my four kids, baby included, and I think that it is absolutely outrageous that we are even put in this situation, especially in an established community,” Sivecki said.

“You just drove through my neighbourhood. Did you see any boil water or advisory signs? No, the water is determined to be safe. Is it safe? No. Are they being open about that? No.”

Another resident, Scott Beaton, said he’s also frustrated by the distribution of information.

In areas where the level of manganese in drinking water is above the guideline, and it is recommended that an alternative source of water be used to reconstitute infant formula, there are signs informing residents of what’s happening. Beyond that, there is little.

“I really think, give people the information early, give it to them often,” Beaton said. “And give them an opportunity to make decisions for themselves.”

The City of West Kelowna has said all along it is making adjustments at the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant to reduce discoloration from increased manganese in Rose Valley Reservoir. The mineral’s heightened level is believed to be connected to firefighting efforts during the McDougall Creek wildfire last year.

With the support of water consultants, the city added a chemical oxidant to help remove manganese from the water.

The treatment plant was designed to treat conditions in the reservoir, but in its first year of commissioning, ongoing adjustments were expected and are being made. The City of West Kelowna has worked with water consultants on options prior to determining the course of action.

The city’s water treatment plant cost $75 million and community members footing the bill believed it would improve their situation.