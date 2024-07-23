Saskatchewan battles nearly 100 wildfires as heavy smoke covers province

Send this page to someone via email

Tuesday marks the second day in a row where Saskatchewan has been covered in smoke and unfortunately, it doesn’t look like things will be changing any time soon.

Much of the smoke lingering over Regina and Saskatoon comes from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia. But Saskatchewan has wildfires of its own adding to the poor air quality.

According to Steve Roberts, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency vice-president, Saskatchewan has had 410 wildfires so far this year.

The five-year average is around 278 to this point.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 99 active wildfires in the province.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Roberts said the province has recruited help from Manitoba and Ontario to help manage the fires.

Last week, Creighton, Sask., was on alert for a potential evacuation due to a wildfire but that has since been contained.

Story continues below advertisement

The concern for residents now turns to the smoke.

“We do have communities impacted by fires but (the impact is) primarily from the smoke in the air rather than a direct fire threat,” Roberts said.

“We have smoke across the northern part of the province just due to the number of fires and smoke coming in from Alberta.”

Roberts adds that the only way this situation can be conquered is by some heavily soaking rains — not currently in the forecast.

According to Environment Canada, both Regina and Saskatoon continue to be under an air quality warning.

“Wildfire smoke is causing very poor air quality and reduced visibility,” Environment Canada’s air quality advisory reads.

“Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour.”

Environment Canada said the fine particles in wildfire smoke pose the main health risk, especially to seniors, pregnant women, infants and children.