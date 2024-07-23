Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan battles nearly 100 wildfires as heavy smoke covers province

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted July 23, 2024 6:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada wildfires: Unfavourable weather conditions fuelling nearly 500 blazes across B.C., Alberta'
Canada wildfires: Unfavourable weather conditions fuelling nearly 500 blazes across B.C., Alberta
While Canada's wildfire season began slower than expected, hundreds of fires are now raging across B.C. and Alberta. Heather Yourex-West looks at the communities where thousands of people are being forced to flee their homes, the temporary reprieve in weather conditions, and the concerns about air quality from all that smoke.
Tuesday marks the second day in a row where Saskatchewan has been covered in smoke and unfortunately, it doesn’t look like things will be changing any time soon.

Much of the smoke lingering over Regina and Saskatoon comes from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia. But Saskatchewan has wildfires of its own adding to the poor air quality.

According to Steve Roberts, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency vice-president, Saskatchewan has had 410 wildfires so far this year.

The five-year average is around 278 to this point.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 99 active wildfires in the province.

Roberts said the province has recruited help from Manitoba and Ontario to help manage the fires.

Last week, Creighton, Sask., was on alert for a potential evacuation due to a wildfire but that has since been contained.

The concern for residents now turns to the smoke.

“We do have communities impacted by fires but (the impact is) primarily from the smoke in the air rather than a direct fire threat,” Roberts said.

“We have smoke across the northern part of the province just due to the number of fires and smoke coming in from Alberta.”

Roberts adds that the only way this situation can be conquered is by some heavily soaking rains — not currently in the forecast.

According to Environment Canada, both Regina and Saskatoon continue to be under an air quality warning.

“Wildfire smoke is causing very poor air quality and reduced visibility,” Environment Canada’s air quality advisory reads.

“Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour.”

Environment Canada said the fine particles in wildfire smoke pose the main health risk, especially to seniors, pregnant women, infants and children.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

