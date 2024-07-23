Céline Dion spotted in Paris ahead of Olympics opening ceremony

Canadian songstress Céline Dion was spotted leaving a hotel in the French capital on Tuesday, sparking more rumours that she could be returning to the stage at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Rumours have been circulating for days that Dion could perform for the millions of viewers watching the Olympic Games next week, her first performance since she stopped touring after being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome (SPS), a progressive condition that causes muscle rigidity and painful spasms, in December 2022.

Officials have remained tight-lipped about any potential performances by Dion. In an interview, French President Emmanuel Macron told Le Parisien that he would be “immensely happy” if she would be in the ceremony, but said he did not want to reveal the surprises planned for the show, which is to take place on the River Seine.

Following the release of her documentary, I Am Celine, she told TVA’s Jean-Philippe Dion that a spasm in her throat during her Taking Chances tour in 2008 began what she called “17 years of panic” as she tried to understand what was happening to her body and the voice that has made her a global name.

She lost the ability to reliably hit her notes as the spasms continued and saw her try everything from steam to asthma treatments to powerful medications. She even learned to adapt her songs by changing how she sang, but the stress of wanting to perform made her tense up and exacerbate her symptoms. After years of “lying,” she said she made the decision to confront her illness.

Despite what she’s experienced, Dion has vowed to return to the stage, telling Vogue France she has an intense five-day regimen of athletic, physical and vocal therapy.

View image in full screen PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 23: Celine Dion is seen leaving a hotel on July 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images).

According to Le Parisien, Dion is expected to perform Edith Piaf’s L’Hymne à l’amour, but any details are yet to be confirmed, including whether or not she plans to sing at the opening ceremony.

Even though we don’t know if we’ll see Dion at the Olympics, it’s likely fans are ready to drive all night to see Dion back in action once more, proving a new day has come for the singer.