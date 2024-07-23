SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire

Jasper National Park under wildfire evacuation order

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted July 23, 2024 12:46 am
1 min read
Are you ready for a wildfire? 3 critical ways to prepare your family and home
Wildfires are a risk and reality for many Canadians, but there are a few simple ways you can be prepared in the event of an emergency or evacuation. Here are a few tips so you and your family can be wildfire smart – Jul 11, 2024
Share

Visitors, campers and residents of Jasper National Park were told to get out late Monday night as high temperatures and winds fanned the flames of a wildfire threatening the national park in western Alberta.

An Alberta Emergency Alert issued just before 10 p.m. MT and updated afterwards said there is a wildfire south of town.

An evacuation order has been issued for both the Jasper townsite and the rest of the national park.

Everyone in Jasper and Jasper National Park must evacuate now, the alert said, as the the fire is coming towards the community and is expected to reach the community in five hours, or around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

People in Jasper were told to head west on Highway 16/the Yellowhead towards British Columbia.

Bring identification, important documents, medication, pets and your emergency kit with you.

Anyone needing a ride out of Jasper is asked to go to the Activity Centre, Forest Park Hotel or Maligne Lodge.

The Municipality of Jasper also declared a State of Emergency due to the wildfire.

Earlier in the evening, Parks Canada said fire crews and the Jasper Fire Department were responding to a wildfire around the transfer station, located approximately nine kilometres northeast of the Jasper townsite.

— This is a breaking news story. More to come…

