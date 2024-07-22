Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Police probe discovery of 2nd woman’s body in as many days on Vancouver beaches

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 22, 2024 8:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '2 bodies found on Vancouver beaches'
2 bodies found on Vancouver beaches
WATCH: For the second time in as many days, a woman's body has been found on a Vancouver beach.
Vancouver police are investigating after two women were found dead in different locations on the shores of English Bay in the last several days.

In a media release, police said neither woman’s cause of death has been determined. Police have also yet to determine whether either woman died as a result of a crime.

Click to play video: 'Woman’s body found on South Vancouver street'
Woman’s body found on South Vancouver street
The first woman was found at 10 a.m. Sunday morning on Sunset Beach. The second woman was found at 1:30 p.m. near the Kitsilano Yacht Club. Investigators are working to determine whether the deaths are connected.

Police said the public can expect to see officers and members of the VPD forensic team at the two sites searching for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver police Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500.

