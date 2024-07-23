Calgary ‘ninjas’ set to compete on the world stage

Send this page to someone via email

Sixteen athletes from Calgary’s Fitset Ninja Gym are heading to Anaheim, Calif. to compete in the Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association (UNAA) World Series Finals.

The team includes athletes ranging in age from seven to 48, with a mix of amateur and pro athletes.

Calgary coach Lucas Artinian will be there to cheer on his athletes, whilst also competing in the Pro Division.

“We have have incredible talent coming from Calgary,” said Artinian. “I’m so excited to see them crush this course.”

The world series is from July 24-28.