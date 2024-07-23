Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Calgary ‘ninjas’ set to compete on the world stage

By Joelle Tomlinson Global News
Posted July 23, 2024 9:48 am
1 min read
Mikayla Breu, Adeline Chalmers and Kaden Breu are competing at the Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association (UNAA) World Series Finals. View image in full screen
Mikayla Breu, Adeline Chalmers and Kaden Breu are competing at the Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association (UNAA) World Series Finals. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Sixteen athletes from Calgary’s Fitset Ninja Gym are heading to Anaheim, Calif. to compete in the Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association (UNAA) World Series Finals.

The team includes athletes ranging in age from seven to 48, with a mix of amateur and pro athletes.

Calgary coach Lucas Artinian will be there to cheer on his athletes, whilst also competing in the Pro Division.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We have have incredible talent coming from Calgary,” said Artinian. “I’m so excited to see them crush this course.”

The world series is from July 24-28.

Click to play video: '‘It’s an honour’: Calgary athlete heads to world ninja championship'
‘It’s an honour’: Calgary athlete heads to world ninja championship
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices